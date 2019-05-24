Blast near mosque leaves several injured in Quetta



Quetta: A blast new a mosque left at least eight people injured on Friday in Quetta’s Pashtoonabad area, a private source reported on Friday.

The correspondent said several people were injured in the blast which was heard by residents several blocks away.

The blast was loud that it left windowpanes of the houses in densely populated shattered.

Police and paramilitary troops have cordoned off the area while rescue officials are said to have shifted the eight injured to nearby hospitals. The nature of the blast was not immediately known.