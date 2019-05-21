CM visits Sargodha, Jhang and Chiniot to inspect institutions

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced a two- month remission in the sentences of prisoners on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr during his visit to District Jail Sargodha along with the announcement of a number of development projects for Sargodha. After reaching Sargodha, the Chief Minister immediately visited the Ramzan bazaar set up at Company Bagh and checked the rates and quality of food items. He also inspected different stalls and directed the administration to set up additional government stall for the provision of fruits and vegetables. He inspected the free medical camp as well. Ramzan bazaars are set up for facilitating the people and the fruits of government subsidy will be transferred to the people, he added. Provincial Ministers Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Ansar Majeed Khan, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana MNA, Musarat Cheema MPA, Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau Sara Ahmed, Commissioner and RPO Sargodha were also present on the occasion.

The Chief Minister also went to District Jail Sargodha and announced two months remission in the sentences of prisoners across the province on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He inquired the prisoners about their problems and also inspected jail dispensary and hospital ward and directed to provide best treatment facilities outside the jail for seriously ill patients. He also visited the barrack of juvenile offenders and directed for reinvestigation of the murder case of a juvenile offender. He also directed to provide TV to juveniles. He also met with prisoners and their visitors at visitor’s shed and inquired about the arrangements. He inspected the kitchen and directed to improve the cleanliness arrangements.

Later, the Chief Minister met with the assembly members, PTI office-bearers and other delegations at Circuit House. Aamir Cheema MNA, MPAs and Provincial Ministers Ansar Majeed Niazi, Taimoor Khan Bhatti were also present on the occasion. The Chief Minister announced different development schemes and provision of development funds on the demand of elected representatives besides announcing to provide additional funds for repair and maintenance of Lahore-Sargodha Road, Lahore-Sahiwal Road and Jhang Road. Approval for the recruitment of drivers and acquiring of necessary machinery for Sargodha Municipal Corporation was also granted and the Chief Minister said that more development funds will be provided for Ring Road Project in Sargodha. Similarly, roads will be repaired and Public Park will be constructed on an area of 250 kanal. He also directed to appoint BOD members of PHA Sargodha and Sargodha Development Authority besides giving in-principle approval of setting up trauma center. New roads, hospitals and educational institutions will be constructed in Sargodha, he added.

The Chief Minister also visited Sargodha city to monitor the cleanliness situation. He directed to further improve the situation of cleanliness and told that waste management company will be established for Sargodha and other adjoining cities.

After Sargodha, the Chief Minister visited Jhang where he laid the foundation stone of shelter home in DHQ hospital Jhang which will be constructed with a cost of Rs. eight million. He said that shelter homes will be set up in all the districts of the province. He also visited various wards and inquired about the facilities provided to the patients. He announced to upgrade the Ghulam Nabi Ward to 150 beds and informed that funds will be provided for the up-gradation of children ward of DHQ hospital Jhang. He also directed to further improve the facilities for the patients and said that Jhang hospital will be made a model institution. He visited the Dar-ul-Amaan in Jhang and inquired the women about their problems. He distributed gifts and announced one lakh rupees eidi for the girls living in Dar-ul-Amaan. Later, the Chief Minister held meetings with assembly members and PTI office-bearers. He announced to make Jhang as a model city under Punjab Cities Development Program. Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that all possible resources will be provided for Jhang adding that shortage of medical staff will also be fulfilled by upgrading the DHQ hospital. The repair and maintenance projects of Faisalabad-Jhang Road and Shorkot Road will be included in the next development budget. The Chief Minister directed that feasibility report should be taken from the concerned departments for connecting Jhang to the motorway and said that the construction project of the University of Jhang will be completed soon. VC has been posted in the University of Jhang and it will be made functional soon, he said. He directed the PDMA to assess the damages caused by the water of Head Trimmu. Municipal services like sewerage, water supply and street lights will be improved in Jhang and the federal government will be requested for the upgradation of Faisalabad Railways Station. The Chief Minister announced to set up tehsil complex in Ahmedpur Sial and gave the approval to appoint DSP in 18 Hazari. He also directed to prepare a feasibility report for upgradation of THQ hospital Shorkot.

The Chief Minister also visited Chiniot where he inspected Ramazan bazaar and inquired the citizens for improving the facilities in the Ramzan bazaar. He said that no compromise will be made on the standard of food items. Action is continued against the hoarders of sugar and wheat and provision of sugar and flour will be ensured on the fixed rates. He also distributed cloth bags in the citizens for raising awareness about the bane of plastic bags. Later, the Chief Minister met with assembly members, district PTI president and other office-bearers. Talking to them, Usman Buzdar said that the pace of development work will be further accelerated in Chiniot and more welfare schemes will be started in consultation with the assembly members. He announced to provide funds for the repair and maintenance of Chiniot, Sargodha-Faisalabad Roads and added that more funds will also be provided for Chiniot-Pindi Bhattian Road. He announced to expand the DHQ hospital Chiniot and said that 100 beds capacity will be increased in this hospital. Similarly, necessary machinery will be provided for the establishment of a dialysis center in Lalian along with the provision of funds for providing the latest medical facilities in THQ hospital Bhawana. Completion of the sewerage scheme and recruitment of janitorial staff for Bhawana will be made soon. Usman Buzdar said that he has been visiting different cities to inspect the public welfare schemes and added that action is continued against the hoarders of wheat and sugar. Provision of sugar and flour on fixed rates will be ensured as well, he added. On the occasion, provincial ministers, assembly members and PTI office-bearers presented different proposals and recommendations to the Chief Minister.

Earlier the day, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that around half of the population consists of the womenfolk and they will be empowered in the real sense.

He was talking to Chairperson Chief Minister’s Taskforce on Women Empowerment Tanzeela Imran who called on him at his office here on Tuesday and discussed the steps taken for women empowerment by the government.

The Chief Minister said that instead of indulging in making tall claims, practical steps are being taken to empower the women because it is the mission of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to grant equal rights to the Pakistani women for development.

No society can flourish without ensuring equal participation of womenfolk in the practical field, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said that the women will be empowered by including them in the national mainstream and equal opportunities will be granted to excel.

He said that women living in backward areas of the province will be economically empowered and work has also been started on a new program relating to the education and health of women.