Nawaz requests release from Al Azizia case

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif requested for exemption from personal appearance at a division bench of the IHC (Islamabad High Court) which would hear his appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference on Tuesday (today).

On Dec 24, the Accountability Court of Islamabad convicted Mr Sharif in the reference and sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment.

Nawaz, who has been on bail due to medical reasons for six weeks, filed the said application in the IHC via his counsel with a medical certificate.

The certificate issued by the Sharif Medical City dated April 22 “certify that the special medical board, constituted at the Sharif Medical City has advised Mr Muhammad Nawaz Sharif complete rest and avoidance of stress, as it would be seriously detrimental to his health”.

“Mr. Nawaz Sharif is undergoing initial stabilising treatment pending the final comprehensive recommendations from all concerned specialists/experts who have been contracted for the opinion for a definitive treatment,” the certificate said.

PTI, on the other hand, commented that Nawaz was trying to avoid accountability under the disguise of sickness.

Via a statement, party’s information secretary, Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that 27 days had passed since Mr. Sharif was awarded the bail, but the Sharif family was still mulling over his treatment and it had not reached a decision on the issue.

He speculated that the commotion over PML-N leader’s health was over seeking bail.

“It seems the Sharif family is trying to avoid accountability in the garb of ailment of Mr Sharif,” he said, adding that political engagements of Mr Sharif over the last 27 days had completely contradicted what the Sharif family members wanted to establish about the health of the former PML-N leader.

Khan warned that there would be no “deal” or “dheel” in Mr Sharif’s case and the accountability process would definitely reach its logical end.