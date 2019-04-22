Understanding Modi’s defence doctrine

On February 14, a convoy of Indian Central Reserve Police Force was attacked on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Pulwama district of Occupied Kashmir. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack. Government leaders and many people in Pakistan condemned the attack. However, the Indian government chose to make it the justification for an attempted aggression against Pakistan. A hostile environment was created in India and Indian aircraft violated Pakistan’s airspace.

On February 27, the Pakistan Air Force shot down two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force inside Pakistan. An Indian pilot, Wing-Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, was arrested by Pakistani troops. He was later handed over to the Indian authorities as a gesture for peace. The tension between the two countries escalated.

A perusal of the escalation record shows that the situation was created with the specific aim of stirrig up anti-Pakistan sentiments to improve the incumbent prime minister’s chances in the general elections.

Senator Rehman Malik, the former interior minister, held a press confrernce in this regard on February 15 and exposed the plot.

On April 2, Senator Malik’s book Modi’s War Doctrine: Indian anti-Pakistan Syndrome was launched in Islamabad. In this book he has discussed the Indian strategy of leveling baseless allegations against Pakistan after every setback suffered by its forces. He points out that the Pulwama attack was attributed to Pakistan even before an initial inquiry was held. He also points out that there was no proof of a Pakistani involvement.

Modi’s War Doctrine; Indian anti-Pakistan Syndrome contains a comprehensive study of the Indian designs for a militray escalation ahead of every election to the Lok Sabha. The book documents similar events in the past and successive Indian governments’ record of preaching hatred against Pakistan to win the elections.

Malik claims that the Pulwama attack was planned and executed by the RAW to influence Jadhav case hearing in the International Court of Justice. He asserts that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to use an anti-Pakistan sentiment to boost his election campaign. The writer questions as to how a vehicle laden with 350 kg of high explosive could be brought to attack an army convoy unless it was facilitated by those having information about the movement of the convoy

The book also contains an open charge sheet against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for war crimes in Jammu and Kashmir and urges the government of Pakistan to seek Modi’s prosecution at the International Criminal Court for use of pellet guns, mass murder, use of rape as a tool and enforced disappearance. He also questions the silence of the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Conference and international human rights organizations.

The book contains a whole chapter on Narendra Modi’s involvement in money laundering to sponsor terrorist activities by the Rashtriya Swaym Sevak Sangh. The book lists many reasons why Indin people should not vote for Narendra Modi.

Senator Malik’s book also delves into RAW designs to create unrest in Pakistan through its spies and agents like Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Modi’s War Doctrine; Indian Anti-Pakistan Syndrome also speaks Modi’s war hysteria and RAW’s activities in Balochistan, the FATA and Sindh. The book refers to attacks on Indian parliament and Samjhauta Express, besides Mumbai and Uri attacks, and points out that India’s own investigators had shown that these had been carried out to malign Pakistan.

The book claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is using five tactics in his election campaign. These are: to escalate Pakistan-India tension at the border, to create a warlike situation, to instigate Hindu-Muslim clashes, to create the impression of surgical strikes on Pakistani territory by Indian forces and to some Pulwama-like attacks.

The book carries valuable information about the RSS and PM Narendra Modi’s affiliation with it. It also lists accusations of their involvement in terrorist attacks against Muslims and other minorities in India. It describes the RSS methods to attract Hindu youths and brainwash them into hatemongers and skilled terrorist.

The author has gone over Narendra Modi’s upbringing at an RSS training centre and his rise through the RSS ranks.

Senator Malik emphasizes the importance of peace. He warns that while Narendra Modi remains prime minister, peace is impossible in the region.

The writer is an activist from Parachinar