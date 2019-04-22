PIA flight from Karachi to Peshawar cleared after false bomb alarm

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), a flight at Peshawar airport was cleared by security officials after a false alarm about a bomb being present there.

The flight, PK-350, was moving to Peshawar from Karachi when the flight dispatch centre in Karachi received a phone call alerting about the presence of a bomb onboard the plane just 10-15 minutes before landing.

The Airbus A320 aircraft safely landed at Peshawar airport at around 11:45am, PIA spokesman Mashood Tajwar told a local news channel.

Since the pilots had alerted the control tower about the bomb threat beforehand, an emergency was already declared at the airport, a source at the facility said. The passengers were all made to get off the carrier and the plane was parked close to the runway for security checks.

Security and bomb disposal squad officials searched through the plane, later clearing it for further service.

The aircraft would soon depart for its next flight to Dubai, the spokesperson added.