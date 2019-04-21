Getting out of the FATF grey list would help stabilize Pakistan’s economy

According to the Josh, the FATF is an independent intergovernmental body that develops and promotes policies to protect the Global Financial System against terror funding and Money Laundering activities. FATF has two types of lists one is Black list and other is Grey list. Those countries which are not cooperating in taking measures against money laundering and countering terror funding are included in the Black list while countries with insufficient measures against terror funding and money laundering are included in the grey list.

The FATF develops and promotes policies to protect the global financial system against anti-money laundering standards, and counter-terror funding and monitors the countries, whether they are following its policies or not. The Grey list is a warning given to a country that it might come in the Black list if it is unable to curb terror funding and money laundering.

A country that is placed on the grey list or black list can face problems such as: it can face economic sanctions from international institutions, like the IMF, World Bank, ADB and others; there can be a problem in getting loans from these institutions; the country can face an overall reduction in its international trade; and there can be an international boycott of such a country.

In February 2018, after its plenary meeting, the FATF approved the nomination of Pakistan for monitoring under its International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) commonly known as ‘grey list’, stating that Pakistan will be placed on the grey list, if it does not take enough measures to counter money laundering and terror financing. Although Pakistan was taking many measures to address the FATF concerns, but at the conclusion of its plenary held in June 2018, the FATF still placed Pakistan on the grey list.

According to the Pakistan Today, along with placing Pakistan on the grey list, the FATF gave a ten point action plan to address the issue, welcoming the high-level political commitment conveyed by Pakistan for the compliance of international standards and increasing effectiveness of regulatory and enforcement regimes to strengthen its counter measures against money laundering and terrorism financing. The main points of the action plan are: enforcing controls on illicit movement of currency; improving inter-agency coordination including between provincial and federal authorities on combating TF risks; the TF activity and that TF investigations and prosecutions target designated persons and entities; demonstrating that TF prosecutions result in effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions and enhancing the capacity and support for prosecutors and the judiciary; prohibiting access to funds and financial services; and demonstrating enforcement against TFS violations.

In view of the above, the Government of Pakistan is putting in place a strategy to implement the action plan suggested by the FATF.As per present status the FATF team is satisfied with Pakistan’s overall efforts and action plan to combat money laundering and choke down terror-financing under international obligations. The Pakistan government is determined to address all the mentioned issues of FATF to get out of the grey list at the earliest.

Pakistan’s concerns to address the issue were clear from the fact that on 28 Mar 2019, Prime Minister Imran along with, COAS, DG Inter-Services Intelligence, Finance Minister, Secretary, Foreign Affairs, Secretary Interior and other senior officials had held a meeting to address the existing issues being faced related to internal security and FATF. The country has already taken several steps including a ban on different questionable organizations and has already taken steps to block two borders Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran.

The government has strengthened Pak-Afghan border with improved technology and vigilance while security has also been beefed up at The Pak-Iran borders. For better internal security National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has already enhanced coordination with law enforcement agencies and the Counter Terrorism Department to address the issues.

In view of Pakistan’s above stated commitment to take all necessary measures to satisfy the FATF, and based on the measures that were in progress, the Khaleej Times has carried a news item that as per the State Bank of Pakistan it was most likely that by September 2019, Pakistan will be able to get out of the grey list. The other media houses and think tanks are also predicting that Pakistan is quite near to getting out of the grey list.

After getting out of the grey list the fear of various international financial restrictions being imposed will go away and this will also give confidence to the international financial institutions to easily lend to Pakistan. Getting out of the grey list will also encourage foreign investors to invest in Pakistan and other countries would also like to enhance their trade with our country as their apprehensions about Pakistan being moved to the blacklist would not be there. As a consequence, economic activity will be generated in Pakistan, its economic growth rate will increase and its economy will stabilize and start progressing.

The writer is an ex-Army Colonel, a former Research Fellow of Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Islamabad and Senior Research Fellow, Strategic Vision Institute, Islamabad