26-year-old raped and murdered by hospital staff

A girl was raped and then murdered in a government hospital in Korangi, Karachi.

The 26-year-old girl named Ismat, went to the hospital to get her toothache treated. She was injected to unconsciousness, raped, and then murdered. Earlier, she was given a wrong injection for her toothache. As a result, her relatives protested. This sparked actions from the police and the hospital’s administration.

The postmortem reports revealed evidence of sexual assault which completely transformed the direction of the crime. In this connection, a person called Shahzeb has been arrested.

It is being said that the girl was not a first-time patient at that hospital and had been there for treatment before.