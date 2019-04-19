Unveiling the secrets behind cabinet reshuffle

A major shuffle in the PTI’s government was announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. In this shake-up, Asad Umer stepped down as Finance Minister.

Umar denied to hold any other ministry but has promised to support Imran Khan in all his decisions because he believes in Khan and in the creation of “Naya Pakistan”.

Imran Khan was disappointed by Umar’s policies in the finance ministry. Khan was not happy with the performance of his close aide and had expressed his discontentment over the policies. Khan believed that these policies created issues for the citizens of Pakistan.

According to some sources, the reasons behind the reshuffle were the bad performance, public opinion, and secrets reports.

As the economic condition of the country was facing a downfall, Umar faced criticism by cabinet members during the last few meetings.

The reason behind the removal of Ghulam Sarwar Khan was an investigation report regarding the increasing gas prices. The source further told that Sarwar tried to persuade khan and assure him that he can handle the situation but the PM didn’t agree.

Fawad Chaudhry was the information ministry till yesterday but his ministry was taken back from him. The reason behind this decision is that he had criticized senior PTI leaders and he also had a conflict over PTV MD Arshad Khan. Moreover, he was also involved in protesting against the management of state-owned TV. The source highlights these reasons for removing Fawad Chaudhry from his position.

It was decided a month ago to give the information ministry to Firdous Ashiq Awan.

The Heath Minister Amir Kiyani was criticized time and again by the PM for increasing the prices of medicines.

Shehryar Afridi was also incompetent. He was not able to show good performance to the party leaders despite having all the powers. He was removed from his position too.