TikTok Banned in India: Google and Apple take down the Chinese app

TikTok is one of the most popular apps that allows the user to create short videos using special effects. It is hugely popular all around the world. TikTok has a lot of users in Pakistan too. The youth just can’t get enough of this entertaining app. The users of TikTok can lip-sync to a variety of dialogues and songs that are available in the application. Some politicians in India said that the content on the app was too inappropriate.

On 3rd April, the court in southern Tamil Nadu state has asked the Federal government to ban TikTok, saying the app encourages pornography-warning young children who could become a target for sexual predators through the app.

The Indian government ordered Google and Apple to block the Chinese app after high court in Chennai ruled the case which stated that the app exposes young children to sexual predators and other greater risks.

TikTok has reported 120 million users in India and around 500 million users worldwide. The court hearing on the matter has been scheduled for next week.

“We have faith in the Indian judicial system and we are optimistic about an outcome that would be well received by over 120 million monthly active users in India,” the company said.

Although the ban will not affect the current users, but people who wish to download the app after the ban will not be able to do so. This app is affecting the studies of many young students. People using the app can easily lose track of time and spend several hours editing their short videos to perfection.

The app also exposes young boys and girls to rude comments and other potential abuse. There are media reports about users receiving disturbing comments and even requests to post provocative images.

According to sensor tower, TikTok is the most downloaded app in Pakistan as well. In the first half of this year, the app has broken record of social titans like Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is reportedly going to block TikTok, due to complain lodged against the app by a citizen of Nowshera district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa calling the app a “social ill”.

There have been reports that the app will be blocked in Pakistan too. A lot of people have appreciated the initiative and encouraged PTA to go ahead with the ban. Do you think TikTok should be banned in Pakistan too or is everyone over reacting about the application?