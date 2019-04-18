Mohammad Amir left out of Pakistan’s World Cup squad

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir will not be a part of Pakistan’s 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup squad as the final list was announced by Chief Selector Inzamamul Haq.

Amir, who played exceptionally in the Champions Trophy final against India two years ago was missed out on the squad because his form in previous months. Another young pacer Hasnain is selected in the World Cup squad. Hasnain impressed the selectors in 2019 Pakistan Super League.

Inzamam said at a press conference in Lahore, “”We, the selectors, the coach, and the captain have together drafted our best [possible] squad and tried to keep the Champions Trophy-winning group.” “God willing, this team of ours will be successful,” he further added.

Inzamam said that Hafeez’s inclusion in the squad hinges on him proving his fitness, adding that changes can be made to the 15-man World Cup squad until May 23.

“A severely understrength Pakistan side gave Australia a decent fight, even if they lost the series.” “It proved that we have bench strength,” said the Chief selector while defending the team’s recent ODI performance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan had been whitewashed 5-0 by the Kangaroos