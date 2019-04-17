Sir: Cheating in our board exams is one of the biggest and most common practices in Pakistan. Cheating is done openly in small cities and rural areas of Pakistan.

Students now get help through their cell phones that are allowed after spending some money. No steps are taken against those who involve in cheating. Because of cheating our education standard is on declining.

It is clear that cheating in exams destroys the future of the students. Students don’t want to know that they are spoiling themselves. These cheaters grow as dishonest and corrupt citizens.

Cheating is also a reaction of existing poor education system in which untrained and incompetent teachers are appointed in the schools who don’t have ability to teach properly.

The authorities should take stern steps to improve the education system and eradicate cheating.

MUKARRAM KHAN

Karachi