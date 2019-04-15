Renowned music composer Amjad Bobby remembered on his death anniversary

The 14th death anniversary of renowned music composer of Pakistan film industry Amjad Bobby was observed on Monday.Amjad Bobby had composed music for a number of blockbuster films including ‘Ek Nagina’, ‘Bobby’, ‘Lazawaal’, ‘Sangam’, ‘Ghunghat’, ‘Koi Tujh Sa Kahan?’, ‘Inteha’ and ‘Yeh Dil Aap Ka Hua’.In recognition of his music compositions, he received the Nigar Award twice in 1983 and 1997 and Bolan Award in 1999. The renowned composer worked with famous playback singers from both Pakistan and India including Ahmed Rushdi, Salma Agha, Akhlaq Ahmed, Ghulam Abbas, Waris Baig, Shazia Manzoor, Humera Channa, Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.Amjad died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 63 on April 15, 2005 in Lahore.