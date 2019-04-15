Pakistan and Jordan to improve military to military ties

Pakistan and Jordan have mutually agreed to improve military to military ties. The main domain would be training and counter-terrorism.

A statement was issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday which stated that a meeting was held between Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa and Jordan’s Chief of Staff Strategic Planning and Defence Resources Major General Nassar Al Athmneh. This decision was taken at this meeting.

The statement further added that the issues of mutual and professional interests were discussed and the main emphasis was on defence and security collaboration between both the countries.