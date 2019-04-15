PSFW Day 3 — Ghana, Wasim Akram, Mawra, Hania and Shehryar Munawar light up the ramp

The last day of PSFW 2019 was nothing short of a star-studded affair, well attended by eminent personalities of the industry. A total of eight designer showcases were held.

KHAS — the first designer wear showcase of the night was by Khas that displayed their women’s and menswear collection. A lot of cotton jackets paired with white pants for men and flowy satin maxis for women were showed. Patchwork embroidered outfits were the highlights of their collection and the colour palette was light and summery. Actress Ghana Ali showstopped for Khas.

ALMIRAH — men’s sherwanis paired with plain churidaars, subtle embroideries and appropriate embellishments marked Almirah’s PSFW ’19 collection. The highlight was when celebrity sportsman Wasim Akram showstopped for the brand with the crowd going berserk with excitement.

SO KAMAL — the brand displayed an east meets west fusion collection that aimed to cater to masses. From eveningwear maxis to cotton tops and pants, the collection ranged from a variety of colours in bold and pastels alike. From heavy embellishments to light and subtle embroideries, So Kamal made its presence felt with a beautiful collection.

NOMI ANSARI — this Karachi-based designer brought the fun back on the ramp with a collection that surprised us all. It awoke us from the mundane ensembles we were being exposed to and made us rethink the sedentary lifestyle we all follow. Indeed, it was a collection that took a sneak peek into the future and jolted us to follow a healthy routine with stunning workout gear. The theme was unique and never-before-tried territory that held its own. The collection displayed gym clothes and athletic wear comprising tops, sweat pants, t-shirts, gym bags, trainers and a variety of colours and fun patterns to get the activity going on. With fun gym wear like that, who would want to miss another day at the gym? Actress Hania Amir showstopped for Nomi Ansari.

REPUBLIC BY OMER FAROOQ — beige, whites and greys to go with pants, jackets, sweatshirts and short coats were some of the items showcased by Republic. The collection was classy, stylish and very practical, however it was when actor Shehryar Munawar came out on the ramp as celebrity showstopper that got everyone roaring with applause.

SANOOR — the brand Sanoor showcased a richly printed collection that women will be wearing as lawn throughout the season. Monochromatic colour palette, printed shirts with plain trousers and lots of knee-length tops were displayed.

ZAHA BY KHADIJAH SHAH — a quirky mix of bold and light colours to go with culottes, palazzo pants, cotton saris, monochrome blouses and forest life inspired prints were the highlights of Zaha’s collection. Actress Mawra Hocane showstopped for Khadija Shah’s Zaha.

HSY — the fashion guru was the last to display is collection which was based in red mainly. The collection featured tasseled maxis, organza ponchos and eveningwear gowns. The simplicity was the beauty of the HSY’s collection.