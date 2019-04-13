Assange held in London’s high-security Belmarsh prison

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange is being held in London’s high-security Belmarsh jail which has housed a portion of Britain’s most infamous detainees, a legitimate source said on Friday.

The jail, which has a limit of around 900, houses prisoners on remand and serving short sentences just as those indicted for the most genuine offenses.

The Sun(newspaper) had before detailed that Assange had been taken to Wandsworth Prison following his sensational capture at Ecuador’s government office in London on Thursday.

In the interim in Australia, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said consular authorities would endeavor to visit Assange, a 47-year-old Australian resident, on Friday.

The Australian High Commission in London couldn’t verify or refute whether the visit had proceeded.

The jail in southeast London ended up one of the nation’s best-known correctional facilites after Great Train Robber Ronnie Biggs and profession criminal Charles Bronson — named “the most vicious detainee in Britain” — were held there.

Opened in 1991 beside Woolwich Crown Court, it has much of the time been utilized in prominent national security cases.

Among those to have called its phones home is previous Finsbury Park Mosque detest minister Abu Hamza — who presently dwells in an American “supermax” jail following removal.

Radical pastor Anjem Choudary, who was indicted in 2016 for empowering support for the aggressor Islamic State gathering, invested a portion of his sentence there.

Belmarsh earned the moniker “the UK’s Guantanamo Bay” in the period following the 9/11 assaults after it was utilized to keep various individuals under enemy of dread laws.

It can hold detainees “requiring explicit administration courses of action in light of their open and media profile,” as indicated by an examination report a year ago.

The report said the office experienced a “noteworthy deficiency of cutting edge staff” which had brought about a “seriously exhausted day by day routine” that restricted the time prisoners could be given outside their cells.

Belmarsh might be a redesign for Assange on his past British jail burrows.