Is ‘Kalank’ Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s last film together?

One of the most loved on-screen couples Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have made a sensational claim about their future projects together post ‘Kalank’.

On being questioned if ‘Kalank’ will be their last film together, Varun Dhawan told DNA, “It was a joke. We won’t be working together for sometime now. That is the way life has it. Her forthcoming movies and my next slate of projects, will take a lot of our individual time. In fact, the one I’m doing with Shashank, titled ‘Rannbhoomi’, will actually take a year to make.”

Directed by Abhishek Verman, ‘Kalank’ unites Bollywood’s two most revered couples on screen, Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Sanjay Dutt. The “Dhakdhak” girl and Sanju baba will share the screen space after 20 years whereas Dhawan and Bhatt were last seen in ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya’.

‘Kalank’ trailer was launched a few days ago and has received a warm reception from the viewers. It looks promising and high on drama, emotions. As per reports, the film was originally conceptualised with a different star cast of Shahrukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji and Ajay Devgn. Also, Karan Johar himself was supposed to direct it and his father late Yash Johar was to produce it. ‘Kalank’ is all set to hit the screens on Wednesday.