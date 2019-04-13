Former bowler Sarfraz admitted to hospital in London

Former Pakistan Test bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has been admitted to a hospital in London due to a heart problem. Inventor of the reverse swing that left many a batsmen clueless back in the day, Nawaz played 55 Tests for Pakistan and took 177 wickets. He also played 45 one-day internationals and picked 63 wickets besides taking 1,005 first-class wickets. Nawaz is best known for his nine for 86 against Australia at Melbourne in 1979 that included a spell of seven wickets for just one run off 33 balls. Following his retirement from the game, Nawaz became a commentator and later joined politics.