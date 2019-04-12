Development of Balochistan top priority: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said the federal government will extend full cooperation for the resolution of problems being faced by the people of Balochistan.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Balochistan President and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind.

During the meeting, matters relating to Balochistan, construction of dams in the province and progress on Kachi Canal project came under discussion.

The prime minister said the development and progress of Balochistan is among the top priorities of the PTI government, which is evident from the allocation of provincial share in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects by the present government.

Minister for National Food Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday. They exchanged views on matters of mutual interest.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Tourism Yasir Humayun called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters pertaining to promotion of higher education and tourism in the province.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at Banigala on Friday.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed pleasure over the biggest auction of plots by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) which fetched a return of Rs 11.28 billion.

In a tweet, the prime minister said the CDA’s biggest plot auction has highlighted two important facts, with one being a vote of confidence in future of Pakistan’s economy. Secondly, he said, it reveals how much money had been lost in the past because of non-transparent and corrupt practices.