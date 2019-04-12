16 killed in attack on Hazara community in Quetta

At least 16 people were killed and several others injured in a blast that targeted members of the Hazara community in Quetta’s Hazarganji area on Friday morning. An improvised explosive device (IED) was used at the Hazarganji’s vegetable market to target the community.

The death toll was confirmed by DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

“The IED was concealed in a sack of potatoes,” said the DIG. The DIG further said that 11 bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta while three were moved to Bolan Medical Centre. President Arif Alvi, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal and the PTI government condemned the incident.

President Dr. Arif Alvi has expressed his deep sense of shock and sorrow at the loss of precious lives in Quetta blast. He said that it was heinous act of terrorism, which is a reminder for us as nation that few remnants of this menace are still left to be eliminated totally. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) April 12, 2019

Condemn the terrorist attack in #Quetta. The government must stop dragging its feet & take action to counter violent extremism. Thoughts and prayers with the families of the victims. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 12, 2019

Extremely saddened to hear Quetta blast news. Strongly condemn this attack. Govt must ensure those behind this attack are brought to justice. Prayers for the departed souls — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) April 12, 2019