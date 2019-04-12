Lahore Weather

16 killed in attack on Hazara community in Quetta

Web Desk

At least 16 people were killed and several others injured in a blast that targeted members of the Hazara community in Quetta’s Hazarganji area on Friday morning. An improvised explosive device (IED) was used at the Hazarganji’s vegetable market to target the community.

The death toll was confirmed by DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

“The IED was concealed in a sack of potatoes,” said the DIG.

The DIG further said that 11 bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital Quetta while three were moved to Bolan Medical Centre.

President Arif Alvi, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal and the PTI government condemned the incident.

