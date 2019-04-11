Waqar Zaka to launch cryptocurrency to help Pakistan pay off its debts

Waqar Zaka wears many hats – social worker, television show host, social media star, engineering graduate and if he succeeds in his latest venture, the brain behind Pakistan’s first cryptocurrency. Waqar Zaka is launching an ambitious movement called ‘Tehreek-i-Tech’ to pay Pakistan’s debts.

“Since I am an engineering graduate from NED University of Engineering & Technology, I have come to realise that technology is the only way to pay back the debts of Pakistan,” he said on a morning show.

The movement has three aims, the first being to launch Pakistan’s first cryptocurrency.

“If Prime Minister Imran Khan launches Pakistan’s own cryptocurrency, our country will be able to get foreign investment from around the world to pay our debts,” he said.

He added that for the movement, he has a team from NED, the National University of Science & Technology and other universities that will launch the cryptocurrency free-of-cost with zero investment.