Stosur recalled for Australia’s Fed Cup semis

SYDNEY: Former Grand Slam champion Samantha Stosur was Wednesday recalled for Australia’s Fed Cup semi-final against Belarus as the country chases its first title since 1974. The 2011 US Open winner, who withdrew from consideration last year as she struggled for form and fitness, will provide valuable experience to a team led by world number nine Ashleigh Barty.Daria Gavrilova and Priscilla Hon were also selected for the April 20-21 showdown at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane. Stosur is expected to play doubles, but she also holds the record for the most Australia Fed Cup singles wins.Belarus has yet to name its team but it is set to be spearheaded by world number 10 Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka and 35th-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich.Australia is looking to reach its first Fed Cup final since 1993 and reclaim the title they won by beating the United States in 1974. The other semi-final is between France and Romania.