Where did all our water go?

Water pollution is causing a major threat to public health.

Pakistan is included among the most dangerous countries where people don’t have access to safe water. It ranks at #80 among 122 countries of the world. Most of the people still don’t even have water to drink.

People are compelled to buy toxic water from tanker mafia, which causes diarrhoea, typhoid, intestinal worms and hepatitis. It also estimated that more than 250,000 children die due to water borne diseases each year. As many as 3.5 million children are at high risk and can die at any time. Because the water we use is full of bacteria and causing deadliest diseases. Unfortunately, the available statistics of water in Balochistan portray a bleak picture.

Water pollution is one of the main environmental issues in Balochistan. These environmental issues are causing health threats and lead to many deaths in the province. Most places in Balochistan only have access to polluted water. Drinking water from the ground is full of toxic metals and pesticides across Balochistan.

The people of Balochistan are compelled to drink polluted water. People think that it is better to drink toxic water than die.

