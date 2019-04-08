Is Iqra Aziz finally taken?

After too many days of beating about the bush-leaving the fans confused, is the riddle finally solved? We wonder- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain dropped another hint again. Even though there is enough evidence over the internet of their courtship-but the fans are waiting for an exclusive announcement perhaps? Iqra posted a picture on her Instagram a few hours ago, holding Yasir’s hand- wearing a T-shirt that states, ‘She isn’t single anymore- she’s taken!’ With a caption: B positive (it’s not my blood group).

Yasir Hussain is also seen posting a lot of pictures with Iqra. The couple posts couple selfies with many controversial captions. One picture’s caption said: “Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz getting a bit too close, we wonder if it’s just friendship or more ;)” -leaving very little room for the imagination.

Of course, the young couple enjoys the attention or simply like pulling people’s legs by posting a couple of pictures and way-too-obvious captions? Giving people a chance to say what they want to say. The couple seems least bothered about ‘loag kya kahenge’’- which is why the hint-dropping-drama on social media continues. The couple has been pretty open about their friendship-but does Iqra’s shirt explain that it is more than friendship now? Both the actors have played brilliant roles in dramas- Yasir has also been a part of movies, yet the couple is just getting started. Could this be the big hint?