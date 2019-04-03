Captain Marvel to release in Pakistan this month!

Sources have confirmed that the action-based superhero film Captain Marvel is all set to release in Pakistan by the end of April.

As the local distributors of Disney and Marvel Films EveryReady Pictures have announced that Captain Marvel and Avengers Endgame will be seeing a wider release in Pakistan.

Upon going through various cinema houses websites for Atrium Cinemas, Nueplex Cinemas, Cine Star we got major hints of both the films releasing in Pakistan.

Captain Marvel is an extraterrestrial Kree warrior who finds herself caught in the middle of an intergalactic battle between her people and the Skrulls. Living on Earth in 1995, she keeps having recurring memories of another life as U.S. Air Force pilot Carol Danvers. With help from Nick Fury, Captain Marvel tries to uncover the secrets of her past while harnessing her special superpowers to end the war with the evil Skrulls.