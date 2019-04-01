Man accused of torturing his wife asks for a chance to narrate his side of the story

The police on Monday produced Asma Aziz’s husband accused of torturing his wife after the four-day physical remand.

Asma Bibi, along with her lawyers, appeared before the court. In her statement, she alleged that she was subjected to torture for her refusal to dance before friends of her husband. She pleaded the court to bring her husband to full justice.

According to Aziz’s account, she had married Faisal four years ago. Her husband turned hostile and started misbehaving with and torturing her over petty issues within six months of their marriage, Aziz said.

Faisal said on Monday that he is ready to accept his punishment if he is proven guilty but he should first have the chance to narrate his side of the story.

He further added that the media has become an advocate for Asma Aziz but he has not yet been given a single chance to have his say.

“I will accept any punishment I am given,” he said while talking to reporters upon his arrival at the court today.

Judicial Magistrate Shahid Zia, who was hearing the case at Model Town Courts, said that a ruling will be made on the matter after the medical report of the accuser, Asma Aziz.