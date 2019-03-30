Sacred and profane “honour” satiated with two more lives

In another abhorrent manifestation of sexism, a married woman and her alleged paramour were gunned down in Muhammad Sharif Colony of Jacobabad, in the vicinity of Sadar Police Station, after Friday prayer, in the name of “honour”.

ASI Ashique Ali Lashari corroborated that a 30-year-old married woman, identified as Naheed Bibi, wife of Jameel Shah, and a 25-year-old man, named Mehrban Dayo, son of Qurban, were allegedly gunned down by Naheed’s father Roshan Shah, and Ayaz Shah. The two were killed where they were hiding on a temporary basis. The culprits managed to escape from the crime scene after committing the heinous crime.

Lashari further added that the deceased woman had eloped with Mehrban Dayo from Shikarpur to Jacobabad a few days earlier. Both were said to have hidden at Muhammad Sharif Colony, where they were shot dead.

When informed, the area police rushed to the spot and transported bodies to District Headquarters [DHQ] Hospital, Jacobabad. The dead bodies were handed over to their heirs after conducting the postmortem examination, Lashari added.

Though the apple of discord was clear, police had still launched a manhunt to ascertain the further mystery behind the killings, he concluded.

A case was to be registered till the filing of this news story.