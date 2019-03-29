Put ban on gutka

Sir: Gutka is a mixture of betel-nuts and tobacco. It is extremely dangerous to chew because it may cause severe infection in mouth and oral cancer (cancer of the mouth). But worryingly the poisonous drug is being sold openly in Pakistan, in which adolescents are addicted in a large number.

The major causes of the mouth cancer are Chalia, Gutka and Mainpuri. All these cancerous products are prepared or manufactured in Pakistan.

So, the government of Pakistan is requested to ban both, using and selling of gutka in the country, and rescue the precious lives of our youth.

WAHEED WAHID

Turbat