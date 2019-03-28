High level meeting chaired by Imran Khan to discuss security matters

Islamabad: The spokesperson of PM house, on Wednesday, stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan presided a high-level meeting.

Pakistan will be playing its role with all its efforts to build peace in Afghanistan, said Imran Khan.

Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, MoS for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG-ISI, Secretary Foreign Affairs, Secretary Interior, DG ISPR and senior officials attended the meeting, he said.

Matters regarding security were discussed in the meeting, he added.

Nadeem Afzal Chan, the PM spokesperson in his statement said that the participants in the meeting exchanged their views on the implementations of National Action Plan (NAP) and Premier also briefed about the crackdown against the proscribed organization.

The recommendations about FATF and a recent reaction from the Afghan officials on the statement of Imran Khan were also discussed in the meeting, sources said.

The foreign secretary briefed the participants regarding Afghan peace talks.

As per sources, the matter of Indian aggression was also been discussed in the meeting.

“Pakistan wants peace in Afghanistan, for peace in the region is linked to the peace in Afghanistan,” said Imran Khan.

