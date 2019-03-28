Pakistan shares preliminary findings on Pulwama dossier with India

The government on Wednesday shared with the Indian government its initial findings on the dossier handed over by Delhi on the Pulwama incident, a statement issued by the Foreign Office said.

According to the statement: “The Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Foreign Secretary and the findings on the Pulwama incident were shared with him.”

The prime minister had earlier offered cooperation in an investigation into the incident if Delhi shared any actionable evidence concerning the suicide bombing in occupied Kashmir’s Pulwama area, which had targeted Indian paramilitary soldiers.

In response to the premier’s offer, India had handed over documents to Pakistan on February 27 amidst soaring tensions.

“Pakistan has acted with a high sense of responsibility and extended full cooperation. We do so in the interest of regional peace and security,” the Foreign Office said in its statement.

“We have sought further information/evidence from India to take the process forward,” it added.

After the Foreign Office confirmed on February 28 that the dossier had been received, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in an interview had said, “I wish India, instead of attacking Pakistan, had shared earlier the dossier, which we received today.”