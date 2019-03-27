Art exhibition aims to educate people on autism

Oasis School for Autism hosted Aut.Art, which is an art exhibition highlighting the work of young autistic artists at Alhamra Art Centre on Monday.

Former Punjab chief minister and Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the exhibition whereas Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leader Hamza Sharif also graced the event. The event was aimed at creating awareness about autism as well as promoting the talents of individuals on the spectrum as a direct medium of alternate communication.

“For too long, autism has been discussed and treated like a disease. This narrative needs to change, especially in a society like Pakistan, where we do not find a lot of spaces which can facilitate differently abled individuals and cater to their needs. This is an attempt to showcase how talented these children are and how exceptional their work is,” Oasis School for Autism Chief Executive Officer & Founder Ayesha Haroon said.

Autism awareness is essential in order to create facilities which can help these young differently abled individuals excel at life. Oasis has played an instrumental role in assisting these kids achieve their true potential.