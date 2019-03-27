Urdu and English

Sir: What an irony is that after 71-years of independence, rural areas in Pakistan are still following 55-years old syllabus in government schools.

Still students are taught in Urdu and soon after matric, syllabus in English they face. Resulting, get them fail in physics, chemistry and maths.

No doubt, Urdu is our national language but alongwith Urdru, government must appoint teachers who has been studying English since primary school-levels.

Moreover, CSS and PCS exams are conducted also in English language which is a basic factor that mostly contested unable to succeed.

WAHEED WAHID

Kech