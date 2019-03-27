Increasing street crimes

Sir: Once again street crime rate is increasing in Karachi. Snatching of mobile phone, hand-bags and wallet is now very common.

People now are very much in fear that whether to carry mobiles or cash while traveling at any time of the day or not. It is not just night time that is dangerous but also day time. These rubber come well-armed and well prepared both physically and psychologically to commit the crimes.

I request the authorities responsible for security in the city further keep watch for these culprits that are a danger to the youth and as well as another citizen of the city.

RABIA BADARUD DIN

Karachi