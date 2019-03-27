Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, March 27, 2019


PM to launch ‘Ehsaas aur Khilafat’ programme today, aiming at poverty alleviation

Web Desk

 

ISLAMABAD: Premier Imran Khan will launch the Poverty Alleviation Programme ‘Ehsas’ on Wednesday (today)

A ceremony to launch the programme will be held in Islamabad,today. According to sources, around Rs120 billion has been allocated for the execution and expansion of the program titled “Ehsaas aur Kifalat” with the prime objective of alleviating poverty across the country.

A day earlier, the prime minister, in a meeting with chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) Dr Sania Nishtar, approved the programme.
During the meeting, the premier said that the care for people is the utmost priority of the government and the government has been taking effective measures for “eliminating poverty.” he said, adding that they [government] would mobilise all available resources to alleviate poverty.
He added that the experience and expertise of China would be followed to make this programme result-oriented.

Submit a Comment