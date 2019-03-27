IHC orders state to take custody of ‘converted’ girls

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the city administration and the Human Rights Ministry to ensure adequate security of two sisters, who were allegedly forcibly converted and married to Muslim men.

In compliance, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) gave them to police custody and deployed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bushra Rao and SP Sumaira Azam to safeguard them.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the two girls (who are said to be sisters) Raveena and Reena, and their alleged spouses, Safdar Ali and Barkat Ali, respectively through their council Umair Baloch and Rao Abdul Raheem.

The petitioners made the state minister for interior, Sindh chief minister, inspectors general of Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad, MNA Ramesh Vankwani and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) as respondents.

Justice Athar Minallah said that the rights of minorities are protected and defined in the religion (Islam) as well as constitution of the country.

Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafaq and DG Human Rights Ministry Muhammad Arshad also appeared before the court.

Justice Athar Minallah directed authorities concerned to submit a report on an inquiry initiated by federal government till next Tuesday.

Police have already detained seven people, including the marriage officiator (nikah khwan), who is suspected of involvement in abduction, forced conversion and alleged underage marriage of the two sisters in Ghotki. The petitioners contended that the respondent authorities were harassing them and extending different other kind of threats. They pleaded the court to restrain the authorities from making such troubles for them, adding that the PEMRA should also be directed to stop promoting propaganda against them. The petition stated that two girls were born in a Hindu family, and later converted because they were impressed by Islamic teachings. It claimed they did not inform their family because of consequential threats to their lives.

The petition added that the girls left their home on March 20, and claimed that MNA Vankwani and Hari Lal from the Hindu Council concocted a false and fabricated story about their forceful conversion.

The petitioners, subsequently, left their native town of Ghotki, Sindh and moved to Khanpur in Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab.

It further stated that after announcing that they had wishfully converted, the girls sought legal help. Accordingly, the petition said, they travelled to Islamabad after learning that the inspector general of Sindh and Punjab were planning an operation in Khanpur against them. “We feared that the police may kill them if they are apprehended to show progress to the governing party,” the petitioners claimed.

During the course of hearing when Justice Minallah inquired about the age of the girls, their lawyer responded that one of the girls was 20-years-old.

“This is a highly sensitive issue, Pakistan’s respect is joined to it,” the judge remarked, adding that ensuring the rights of minorities is our responsibility.

While winding up the petition, the court said that the girls would be remained in ICT custody.

“Even if the girls are placed in a shelter home, the federal government must ensure their protection,” the judge asserted.

Both girls were later transported amid tight security to a shelter home from the IHC premises as the hearing ended.