PML-N workers celebrate Sharif’s temporary relief

The workers of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz were jubilant as they celebrated the temporary relief given to their leader by the Supreme Court on medical grounds on Tuesday. According to the details, the workers of PML-N started gathering at PML-N’s Lahore office near Nasirabad as they got the news of bail of their leader Nawaz Sharif by the apex court for six weeks on the medical grounds. Sweets were distributed by the local leadership of PML-N at Lahore office while the workers also offered thankfulness prayers on getting the bail for elder Sharif who is the supreme leader of the party. Some workers were also found dancing on the drum beats to celebrate the temporary relief as they were hopeful that Sharif will also be exonerated soon from all the cases he his facing these days.

A three-member bench headed by the Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa granted a bail of six weeks to PML-N leader on the medical grounds on Tuesday while making it clear that Sharif will have to surrender himself before the jail authorities after six weeks otherwise he will be arrested in case of non-compliance. It is worth mentioning here that Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven year prison by an accountability court in the Al Azizia corruption case and he is an inmate at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail these days.

Celebrations at PML-N’s Lahore office; Resolution in PA granting bail

“All those should be ashamed today who were mocking the ailment of Nawaz Sharif as it has been now clear after the apex court’s orders that he has severe health issues,” said former minister for health and PML-N’s general secretary from Lahore Khawaja Imran Nazir. Celebrating the bail of Sharif with the workers of PML-N at Lahore office, Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the PML-N always respected the decisions of court and its leadership also adopted a legal way to get the bail. He was of the view that Imran Khan talks about the NRO but he doesn’t disclose the name of the person who is offering this ‘so-called’ NRO to PML-N. He further added that the bail of Sharif has nothing to do with the NRO as it is purely a decision of the superior court of the country. “It seems that the government will not complete its five-year term because of its multiple failures on daily basis as the rulers have ruined the economy of Pakistan in just few months,” said MPA Nazir. A large number of party workers and parliamentarians including MPAs Mirza Javaid, Chaudhry Shehbaz, Malik Waheed and MNAs Waheed Alam, Rana Mubashar Iqbal, Mayor Lahore Col retd Mubashar and Deputy Mayors were also present to celebrate the bail of Sharif at Lahore office.

Later, the workers of PML-N reached at Kot Lakhpat Jail to welcome their leader. They were saying that they would accompany Sharif to his residence at Jati Umra from the Jail in a caravan to give him a warm welcome. Meanwhile, a resolution was also submitted by PML-N’s MPA Azma Zahid Bokhari in the Punjab Assembly welcoming the decision of the Supreme Court. In the resolution, Azma criticized the PTI’s Punjab government for not giving health facilities to Nawaz Sharif-a three-time former Prime Minister. “The Punjab government ridiculed a three-time PM in the name of treatment and therefore his health condition deteriorated day-by-day,” said the resolution.

The decision of bail to Sharif was also welcomed by the Pakistan People’s Party. The parliamentary leader of PPP in Punjab Syed Hasan Murtaza said that it is a good relief to a person who is a prisoner and facing jail sentence as it is his right to get the treatment of his own choice. “This decision of bail could have come earlier but the bail was granted when Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto started his train-march in Sindh as the government doesn’t want that both the parties come closer to each other,” he said.