Man shot dead in targeted killing

Some unknown assailants on Tuesday shot dead a man here on Shahrae Faisal near Kala Pul in an alleged target killing incident, a private channel reported.

The dead has been identified as Riaz, son of Raees Khan, said rescue sources. Body of the deceased had been shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for autopsy. Police sources said the firing incident ostensibly seemed to be of target killing. On March 21, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had claimed to have arrested at least four target killers from different areas in Karachi. CTD officials had said that the suspects, during the initial investigations, had confessed to killing more than 13 people on the directions of their party. The suspects were identified as Muhammad Irfan, Naimat Ali, Salman Hashmi, and Nasir.

The officials had said that one suspect was allegedly associated with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and the rest of three were affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. They had said that the MQM-London target killers had killed a JI activist, Muhammad Azhar in 2010. The officials had said the suspects were involved in target killing, extortion and other heinous crimes and added that many cases were registered against the suspects in different police stations.