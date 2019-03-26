Sir, I want to draw the attention of the authorities towards the corrupt officials of traffic police, violation of traffic rules and regulations by drivers of cars, rickshaws, motorcycles, trucks, buses, and mini buses etc.

It has become a normal practice for the drivers to violate one-way traffic rule by playing their vehicles on the wrong side of the road. Many drivers desist from following u-turns or intersections to go to the otherside of the road. The drivers of these vehicles seem to have been habitual violators. Motorcyclists and bus drivers recklessly drive which causes accidents. There are a number of drivers who stop their buses between the road to take passengers.

It is also observed that traffic police officers make no effort to apprehend drivers who violate oneway traffic rule as well as other rules. The rising numbers of vehicles, overloaded vehicles, wrong-side driving, one way drivers and vehicles without number plates are said to be the causes of chaotic traffic and mishaps.

However, police sergeants concentrate on making money by targeting those motorcyclist or other private vehicles who may bribe them for lack of license, incomplete documents or other violations.

For that purpose, they stand at distance to look for the prey while some stand under the shadow of tree. Many of them ignore the happenings in their surroundings which they deem irrelevant.

ALINA MATEE

Karachi