‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Insha Allah’ to release on Eid

From ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Inshallah’ to ‘Shamshera’ and ‘RRR’ among many others – Bollywood is gearing up for a clash of big-budget films at the box office in the coming year.

‘Taanaji’ and ‘Chhapaak’ on January 10, 2020 – one is about a real life warrior and the other on an acid attack survivor.

‘Shamshera’ and ‘RRR’ on July 30, 2019 – Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ and Alia Bhatt-Ajay Devgn starrer ‘RRR’ will be battling it out at the box office. While the makers of ‘Shamshera’ announced the release date last year, filmmaker SS Rajamouli unveiled the release date of ‘RRR’ – a fictional story on two real-life heroes and freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem – just earlier this month.

‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Insha Allah’ on Eid – filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar was earlier slated to hit the screens in December this year but the makers announced May 22 – Eid 2020 – as its release date. According to reports, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Insha Allah’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, too will arrive on the same date.

Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor’s yet untitled film and Hrithik Roshan-starrer ‘Krissh 4’ – the fourth instalment of ‘Krrish’ will lock horns at the box office on Christmas.

Published in Daily Times, March 27th 2019.