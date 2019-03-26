NAB recommends putting Abbasi’s name on ECL

On Tuesday, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) proposed to add the name of former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on exit control list (ECL)regarding his involvement in Liquefied Natural Gas Contract Case, said sources.

NAB is probing into a case filed in 2015 against Abbasi for allegedly awarding an LNG contract on very high rates which caused a loss of $ 2 billion to treasury.

A combined investigation team led by Malik Zubair inquired the former Prime Minister about the scandal.

As per the Accountability Bureau, the letter was written after the approval of Director General NAB Rawalpindi,Irfan Naeem Mangi. In the letter it was mentioned that Abbasi’s name should be put on the ECL in reference to LNG case.

A petition submitted to the NAB by the former premier for exemption of appearance of 15 days was later rejected and he appeared today, sources said.

In conversation to media after appearing before NAB, he said “If NAB calls me every day then I will come every day. I have provided NAB with all documents that they asked for.”