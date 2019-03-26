The Art Institute’s Quartet of Rembrandt Portraits draws attention

This exhibit feels like it is being billed as a big deal, but, in fact, the Art Institute of Chicago’s Rembrandt Portraits, running through June 9, is merely four paintings, two of which are from their own collection. Old Man with a Gold Chain and Young Woman at an Open Half-Door are joined by Portrait of a Boy and Self-Portrait from the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, California, so the scope is a little underwhelming. But they are Rembrandts, after all, so worthy of a gander to revel in the master’s application of light, detail and nuance. And play Rembrandt does, with the quality of light, with the range of expressions and the intricate, costume-like adornment. Portrait of a Boy is unfinished, and is thought to be the painter’s son Titus. His face is cherubic, pink with a Cupids-bow smile on his lips.

Published in Daily Times, March 26th 2019.