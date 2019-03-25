PPP makes strategy to resist anti-Bilawal resolutions in PA

The parliamentary party of Pakistan People’s Party in Punjab has made a strategy to resist the resolutions submitted in Punjab Assembly against Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-the Chairman of PPP. According to the details, the parliamentary leader of PPP Syed Hasan Murtaza has decided to reach out to MPAs of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz in order to halt the move of PTI’s legislators who have submitted resolutions against Bilawal in the Punjab Assembly.

Two female parliamentarians of PTI submitted resolutions against Bilawal last week in the Punjab Assembly demanding a high treason case against PPP Chairman from the federal government for his ‘anti-Pakistan remarks’. In her resolution, PTI’s MPA Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that the statement of Bilawal regarding the action of government against the banned organizations as ‘protective cover’ is tantamount to treason as it reflected the narrative of India. The whole world was standing behind Pakistan for our narrative of peace during the recent escalation with India but the remarks of Bilawal were no less than an ‘Indian rocket launcher’, she said in her resolution. She further added in the resolution that Bilawal played a role of Indian agent and gave anti-Pakistan statement for his vested interests and therefore a high treason case against him should be initiated.

It is pertinent to mention here that PPP Chairman said at a press conference few days ago that the government has provided a ‘protective cover’ to the heads of banned outfits fearing Indian planes might attack them. He also said that the government isn’t serious in taking action against the banned outfits as the ministers of cabinet remained their allies in the general elections. Bilawal also demanded removal of three members of federal cabinet for having ties with the heads of banned organizations that prompted the PTI lawmakers to submit anti-Bilawal resolutions.

Speaking with Daily Times, PPP’s parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly Syed Hasan Murtaza said that the PPP doesn’t need to get certificates of patriotism from those who are responsible of selling the interest of this country in the past. “Although we are less in numbers in Punjab but the voice of our single MPA is much stronger than the voices of puppets. We’ll not let these resolutions passed from Punjab Assembly,” the parliamentary leader said. He further added that the PPP will request to Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to block the way of such resolutions in the House and he will meet the Speaker soon in this regard.

He was of the view that the narrative of Bilawal against the terrorism is just to ensure a safe environment for the people of Pakistan and therefore the PPP has a clear strategy against this menace. We’ll also contact the MPAs of PML-N to counter this nefarious move of PTI in the Punjab Assembly if it will be tabled in the House, he added. “The ruling elite of Punjab was exploited in the past against the PPP and the anti-democratic forces are once again trying to bring Punjab and Sindh at loggerheads by such tactics,” he concluded.