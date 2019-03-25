Citizens #RunForPeace on Pakistan Day

Lahore: Celebrating Pakistan’s Resolution Day on 23rd March 2019, thousands of Lahoris participated in the annual #LahoreMarathon2019. The marathon covered a 10km route (starting from Gaddafi Stadium roundabout) and was aimed at promoting a softer image of the country.

With the recent on-going tensions in the region, Lahore Marathon was an initiative by the District Administration Lahore, that aimed at delivering a message of peace on Pakistan’s Republic Day. The Marathon invited citizens of all ages and gender to #RunForPeace, symbolizing a communal petition of peace and harmony, globally.

There were 3 categories that the participants competed in; Men/Athletes, Women/Children, and Senior Citizens. The winners were awarded cash prizes, gold, silver and bronze medals by the Chief Guests Wife Mrs. Sarwar Governer of Punjab, PTI General Secretary Ejaz Chaudhary and Saleha Saeed (D.C. Lahore).

Saeed stated that the ‘march was intended for Pakistanis to send a communal message across the globe of peace and harmony.’

‘The march is an iconic decision on Pakistan Day, which sends a powerful message of true patriotism and peace,’ said Director Marketing of United Snacks, Mian Shahzad Khalid.

Hydration points and aid stations were provided throughout the route. Traffic was restricted, and local officers were constantly available for assistance. The Alhamra Arts Council was the chosen venue for the closing ceremony, along with the Sahara UK the acclaimed band performing at the closing.