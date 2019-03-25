Pakistan won’t be importing oil as new reserves found near Karachi: Says PM

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that no blackmailing will work and nor will anyone be given the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

The premier in his conversation with the journalists in Islamabad, “If the opposition wants to create a hue and cry, we are ready to provide them with containers to protest.”

“A minute in Parliament costs the country Rs80,000 and all the opposition does on the floor is cry,” he stated. “The opposition is not thinking about the nation at all. Other than talking about hiding corruption, opposition leaders do not raise any other issues on the floor of the House.”

“In the past Pakistan Peoples Party laundered billions of dollars through fake bank accounts. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is crying foul because he fears the National Accountability Bureau (NAB),” he Highlighting added.

The premier continued, “Ayyan Ali and Bilawal’s tickets were bought through the same fake bank accounts.”

Speaking about former premier Nawaz Sharif’s medical treatment, the premier stated, “The government is providing him with all facilities and he can seek treatment wherever he wishes within the country. Despite being in power for 30 years, Nawaz could not build a hospital where he can be treated.”

“Nawaz made 30 factories from one factory but could not make a hospital,” he added. “No blackmailing will work and nor will anyone be given the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO),” the premier reiterated.

“There is no such law to send Nawaz abroad for medical treatment,” he asserted.

PM Imran further said, “Our foreign policy is better than that in the last 30 years.”

“We are hopeful of finding large reserves of gas and oil near the sea in Karachi. The nation should pray for this and I will soon share good news regarding this,” he said.

“God willing the reserves will be so large that we will not need to import any oil,” he shared.

Highlighting the current account deficit- a major economic challenge, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that, “I expect the nation to support me.”

“China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and UAE are investing in Pakistan,” he stated.

Further, the premier said, “The Afghan Taliban wanted to meet me but the government in Kabul protested so I did not meet them. The Afghan government wants to meet leaders of the group themselves and improve the situation.”

“We want friendly relations with Afghanistan. If there is peace in Afghanistan then there will be peace in Pakistan,” he added.

The premier stated, “I have full faith in the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Usman Buzdar and Mehmood Khan, respectively. Give both the chief ministers some time and you will see the results yourself.”

Regarding relations with India, the premier said, “The threat from the neigbouring country is present till elections are held there. We are completely alert.”

On the increase in gas prices, the premier said, “The hike in tariffs is owing to a short fall of gas and liquified natural gas (LNG). We buy 1,400 cubic feet of gas and sell it for Rs650.”

“The reason for the energy crisis lies in faulty transmission lines. In previous eras, no work was done on transmission lines,” the premier lamented.

PM Imran shared, “The sports board had become a recruitment centre. We are also bringing changes in the system of the cricket board. We will give preference to regional cricket.”