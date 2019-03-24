Australia thrash Pakistan by eight wickets to go 2-0 up in ODI series

Australia defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the second one-day international to go 2-0 up in a five-match series at Sharjah Stadium here on Sunday evening. Chasing a formidable target of 285, Australia raced home for the loss of two wickets in 47.5 overs. Aaron Finch’s undefeated 155 runs innings scripted the win for the visitors. The other main scorer was opener Usman Khawaja with 88 runs. Glen Maxwell departed on 19 after a run out. Shaun Marsh remained not out at 11. For Pakistan, spinner Yasir Shah picked one wicket.

Ton-up Rizwan guides Pakistan to 284-7: Earlier, wicket-keeping batsman Mohammad Rizwan hit a maiden hundred to guide Pakistan to 284-7. The 30-year-old knocked 11 boundaries in his 115 total as Pakistan – who won the toss and batted – once again failed to crack the 300-mark on a flat Sharjah Stadium pitch. Rizwan, only playing because regular keeper and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has been rested for the series – added 52 for the third wicket with Haris Sohail (34) and an invaluable 127 for the fifth wicket with stand-in captain Shoaib Malik.

Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after winning the first game, played at the same venue, by eight wickets on Friday. Pakistan lost opener Imam-ul-Haq without scoring off the fifth ball of the innings from fast bowler Jhye Richardson. Shan Masood (19) and Sohail – who scored his maiden hundred in the first game on Friday – took the total to 35 when Richardson struck again, getting Masood caught at short mid-wicket. But Richardson took 2-16 in his five overs and fell awkwardly in the outfield and left the field in the 11th over. Initial reports suggests he dislocated his shoulder and is doubtful for the remaining three matches. Rizwan, though, lifted Pakistan after Umar Akaml fell for 16, caught off spinner Nathan Lyon.

Rizwan improved on his previous best of 75 not out, against Zimbabwe at Harare four years ago and completed his hundred with a single off 114 balls. He fell to Nathan Coulter-Nile to a boundary catch. Nile finished with 2-52.

Malik also smashed three boundaries and a six before falling in the 45th over. Pakistan replaced experienced fast bowler Mohammad Amir with rookie Mohammad Hasnain for his first match while Australia remained unchanged. Rookie fast bowler Hasnain, aged 18 years and 353 days, was handed his first ODI cap after he was selected for the series on the back of good showing in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League. Hasnain replaced fast bowler Mohammad Amir. The remaining matches are in Abu Dhabi (March 27) and Dubai (March 29 and 31).