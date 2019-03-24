Reema, Mehwish, Babra and Sajjad Ali receive top government honours

The government of Pakistan honoured scriptwriter Nasir Adib with the presidential award of Pride of Performance. Nasir Adib is credited with conceiving the classic ‘Maula Jutt’ of 1979 and holds the world record for highest number of scripts made into movies.

With more than 400 films credited to his name until date, Adib has been conferred with numerous awards including National Award, Nigar Award, Graduate Award, Bolan Award, Asian Cultural Award and others. He wrote the play “Janam Janam ki Maili Chaadar” that ran for 1,000 shows straight, another record. Most of his film songs have been sung by the late Madam Noor Jehan.

With an experience of over 50 years, Adib has teamed up with Pakistan’s biggest and most expensive film until date, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, that stars the fourth generation of film stars Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik. Along with writing the dialogues for this mega Eid release, Adib has also co-written the story with director Bilal Lashari.

Adib’s scripts were instrumental in the success of many silver screen icons of Pakistan such as Sultan Rahi, Mustafa Qureshi, Nadeem, Agha Talish, Rafi Nanna, Javed Shaikh, Shaan and Reema.

His famous franchise of ‘Maula Jatt’ and Noori Natt movies that have been written for many producers in Pakistan has given him immense fame and a prominent name not only in Pakistan but all over the world amongst Urdu, Hindi and Punjabi speaking audiences.

He is the only film writer in Pakistan who has worked with four generations of Pakistani film industry superstars including icons from the ’60s and ’70s, Sudhur and Muhammad Ali. Furthermore, Adib has also worked with second and third generation stars Sultan Rahi, Mustafa Qureshi, Nadeem and Shan, Muammar Rana and Reema.

His upcoming film ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’, slated for an Eid release is expected to be a record breaker since the teaser trailer, released in December, has already become the most viewed Pakistani movie trailer online.

Pakistan Day has been celebrated with great passion, zeal and enthusiasm. Celebrities were awarded in the light of their contributions in their respective associations.

Artistes and sports legends have been bestowed with the highest accolades in appreciation of their rigorous performances on Pakistan Resolution Day.

Reema Khan was awarded with the Pride of Performance Award.

Mehwish Hayat received the Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) for her contribution in film and television.

Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Star of Excellence) was also awarded to the legend Babra Sharif, who ruled the film industry in her heydays.

Sajjad Ali was bestowed with Sitara-i-Imtiaz. Sajjad Ali has given Pakistanis numerous melodious tunes to hum and reminisce. The iconic pop singer with his songs ranging from “Cinderella” to “Teri yaad satandi” has entertained us through his wide range of pop and classical music.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving such an honour, humbled Sajjad Ali dedicated it to all his fans.

“I dedicate this to all of my fans,” he posted on his social media.

The Swing Kings Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were awarded with Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence).

Yasir Shah was also honoured on the occasion with Sitara-i-Imtiaz.

Actor Ifikhar Thakur was awarded with the Pride of Performance Award.

Published in Daily Times, March 24rd 2019.