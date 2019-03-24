PM Imran Khan launches probe into the forced conversion of Hindu minor girls

ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said in a twitter post that Prime Minister has issued directives to Sindh Government to probe into the case following underage marriage and forced conversion of two Hindu teenage girls who have been shifted to Rahim Yar Khan and take immediate recovery actions.

آج صبح وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے وزیر اعلی! کو یہ ہدائیت جاری کی ہے کہ سندہ سے اغوا ہونیوالی دو نو عمر ہندو لڑکیوں کے بارے میں ایسی اطلاعات ہیں کہ انھیں رحیم یار خان منتقل کیا گیا ہے، اس معاملے کی فوری تحقیقات کی جائیں اور اگر ایسا ہے تو بچیوں کو بازیاب کرایا جائے، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 24, 2019

The incident came into the light after a video going viral in which father and brother of the two girls alleged that they were abducted and were subjected to forced conversion to Islam. However, in another video released on social video, the minor girls can be seen saying that they accepted Islam of their own free will.

“The minorities in Pakistan make up the white of our flag and all of our flag’s colours are precious to us. Protection of our flag is our duty,” the info minister stated.

Chaudhry said the prime minister has also ordered the Sindh and Punjab governments to devise a joint action plan in light of the incident, and to take concrete steps to prevent such incidents from happening again.

وزیر اعظم نے سندہ اور پنجاب حکومت کو یہ بھی ہدائیت کی ہے کہ اس معاملے پر مشترکہ حکمت عملی اختیار کریں اور سندہ حکومت ایسے واقعات کے تدارک کیلئے ٹھوس اقدامات اٹھائے، پاکستان میں اقلیتیں ہمارے جھنڈے کا سفید رنگ ہیں اور ہمیں اپنے تمام رنگ عزیز ہیں اور اپنے پرچم کی حفاظت ہمارا فرض ہے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 24, 2019

Various civil rights activists raised their voice at the incident, calling on the authorities to probe into the matter.