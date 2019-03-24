Fast bowler Abbas feels honoured at one-day baptism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s successful Test fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has shown pride in wearing a green shirt on his one-day debut, hoping he could take wickets with the white ball as he has done with the red. The 29-year-old made his one-day debut in the first day-night international, taking one for 44 in his 10 overs as Australia chased down a target of 281 for the loss of just two wickets. Abbas made a big impact against Ireland in Malahide last year, when he took nine wickets -four for 44 and five for 66 in the sixth match of his career. His heroics led Pakistan to a five-wicket win. Abbas was again the pick of the bowlers with eight wickets in Pakistan’s win over England at Lord’s. Abbas completed 50 Test wickets in 10 Tests to become the joint-second fastest to the mark by a Pakistan bowler, one more than wrist-spinner Yasir Shah. Abbas admitted it was a challenge to bowl with white ball. “In white ball cricket, you get flat wickets, so you have to adjust your bowling,” Abbas said. “But, in red ball cricket, you get better pitches. So, adjustment is the key after you assess the conditions.” Abbas said ODI cricket is more demanding and there is less margin of error.

Published in Daily Times, March 24th 2019.