Nigerians return to vote in governor, state elections

Nigerians returned to vote in governorship and state elections on Saturday after polling a fortnight ago was declared invalid in some areas because of violence. The decision by Nigeria’s electoral board to void March 9 elections in six states came two weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari won a second term in a poll denounced by his main rival as fraudulent. The INEC, the National Electoral Commission, said violence and other irregularities had prompted voting to be cancelled in some areas of Kano and Sokoto, in the northwest, Bauchi and Adamawa in the northwest, and the central states of Benue and Plateau. Another poll, in Rivers state, had been suspended. Around half a million registered voters were eligible to cast their ballot Saturday. Results are expected from early next week.

Published in Daily Times, March 24th 2019.