Abid Brohi wins the award for Best Hip-Hop/Rap Music

Lahore: The event also featured brilliant performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry including the likes of Shafqat Amanat Ali, Javaid Bashir, Sanam Marvi, Aima Baig and Fariha Parvez to name a few.

Winners for the evening included Karakoram for the Best Rock Music, Abdullah Siddiqui for Best EDM Music, Poor Rich Boy for Best Indie Music, Sami Khan for Best Drama Original Sound Track, Mulazim Hussain for Best Male Playback Singer, Natasha Humera Ejaz for Best Female Playback Singer, Chaand Taara Orchestra for Best Pop Music, Shaani Arshad’s 7Up Jingle for Best Jingle, Abid Brohi for Best Hip-Hop/Rap Music, Sounds of Kolachi for Best Traditional Music, Jami for Best Music Video Director and Shuja Haider for Best Lyrics.

Addressing the need for recognition within the field of music, Shaan-e-Pakistan Creator Huma Nassr commented, “Music has always been a key to happiness, growth and cultural collaborations. Unfortunately, I see very little that is done to recognise the magnanimity of diversification and talent already present within this region. Looking at this struggle for recognition by various artists, during my travels to India, I knew I would launch Shaan-e-Pakistan. With this platform, I hope to recognise as well as highlight the local talent involved in music, fashion and art. Music has always been a very important element even during our past editions, be it via performances, collaborations and what not.”