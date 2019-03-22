Mikaal Zulfiqar confesses to having a crush on Mahira

One of the most loved Pakistani actors Mikaal Zulfiqar is currently making waves around the Internet and is all over the news these days because of his upcoming film ‘Sherdil’. Besides his acting skills, one more thing that is making his fans go gaga over him is his unique persona. However recently, the actor is making headlines yet again when he revealed his crush publicly for the very first time. Yes, you read it right! ‘Sherdil’ starring Armeena Rana Khan is all set to be released today (Saturday) and he got a shoutout from his “crush” actress Mahira Khan. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared Mahira Khan’s shout out with the caption, “When your crush sends you this. @mahirahkhan ab aap ne keh dia tou hit ho jaegi. Sweetest person I know! #Sherdil the wait is over.”